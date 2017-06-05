Tata Elxsi's 'AUTONOMAI' Driverless Car Platform Selected by Leading OEM

BANGALORE and MUMBAI, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Signs licensing and integration support deal with one of the world's top 5 OEMs for their driverless car program

Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company and a leader for automotive electronics and software development, announced the licensing of its advanced autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'AUTONOMAI' to one of the world's top 5 automotive OEMs for their driverless car R&D.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161116/440033LOGO )



The AUTONOMAI' platform provides carmakers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers with a comprehensive and modular solution covering Perception, GNC and Drive-by-wire systems, to quickly build, test and deploy autonomous vehicles.

This solution supports sensor fusion with a variety of sensors from cameras to Radar and Lidar, and leverages sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning-based algorithms to deliver the complex use-case scenarios expected of driverless cars.

AUTONOMAIalso allows rapid region-specific adaptation through its pre-integrated validation datasets and AI and deep learning capabilities.

"We are delighted with this latest win for AUTONOMAI by one of the world's top 5 car OEMs," said Nitin Pai, Senior Vice President Marketing for Tata Elxsi. "Carmakers will need to ensure that self-driving cars are able to communicate with each other through technologies such as V2X, adapt to different driving conditions, receive real-time maps and over-the-air software updates. As importantly, OEMs need to transform the current HMI to one that leverages AI, multi-modal interfaces and sensors to ensure passengers are not only safe, but feel safe too. The value of AUTONOMAI is further enhanced by Tata Elxsi's world-class automotive software integration and validation capabilities, its portfolio of complementary next-gen solutions, including V2X, e-cockpit and automated validation, and an award-winning HMI design team. This makes Tata Elxsi a truly compelling partner for OEMs and suppliers in driverless car development."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. A network of design studios, development centres and offices worldwide supports this.

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across Infotainment, Autonomous Driving, Telematics, Powertrain, and Body electronics, along with technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud and IoT. Tata Elxsi is accredited with an Automotive SPICE Level 5 certification and is a member of leading consortiums such as AUTOSAR and GENIVI.



Media Contact:

Hari Balan

Corporate Communications

Telephone: +91-80-22979123

Email: media@tataelxsi.com



Website: http://www.tataelxsi.com