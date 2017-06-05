Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 5, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Nissan Motor Co. Australia and Mitsubishi Motors Australia today announced the establishment of a joint parts and accessories warehousing and logistics operation in Australia.The announcement follows Nissan's recently established global alliance with Mitsubishi Motors, which was formalised in October last year. This new Australia-based initiative will see both automotive companies share warehousing space and logistics support for the national distribution of each brand's parts and accessories. This operation, to be based at an all-new warehouse facility in the Melbourne suburb of Truganina, will deliver various benefits to both companies due to its greater economies of scale."This is a milestone development in Nissan's new alliance with Mitsubishi," said Richard Emery, Managing Director and CEO of Nissan Australia. "This collaboration has opened the door to many important synergies, including the sharing of parts storage, distribution and logistics here in Australia. This is an important investment with many benefits for our respective customers and dealers."Mutsuhiro Oshikiri, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Australia, said this is one of the first alliance-based projects globally. "We are pleased it will assist us to achieve greater efficiency through cooperation with our local alliance partner, Nissan Australia, to deliver a better service to our respective customers," said Mr Oshikiri.The new National Parts Distribution Centre will be one of Australia's largest automotive logistics facilities and is targeted for build completion by December this year. At over 36,000 square metres in area, it will use industry-leading technologies and processes for the fast and efficient movement of automotive parts and accessories. The Truganina facility will become the new master warehouse for Nissan's and Mitsubishi's national distribution network and will also service the Renault and Infiniti brands, both of which fall under the global Renault-Nissan Alliance.This new warehouse has been designed to meet the requirements for a six-Star Green Star rating, the Green Building Council's highest level of certification for sustainable building design and among Australia's first six-star energy rated parts distribution centres.The location of this new National Parts Distribution Centre, Truganina, in metropolitan Melbourne's western suburbs, takes advantage of nearby transport infrastructure. The area is widely regarded as a popular freight hub and will be near Melbourne Airport, the port of Melbourne and various key arterial roads such as the Western Ring Road, which connects to other nearby national road networks.About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third full member of the Alliance - a grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.Source: Mitsubishi Motors