FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance Strengthens Its Business Development Activities in GCC

Financial Times | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance (www.ftiecla.com) has strengthened its business activities in the Middle East (GCC), introducing its unique approach to customised executive education for senior managers working in the region.

FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance was formed in 2015 in response to growing calls for more flexible, practical, relevant and timely corporate education. In today's increasingly disruptive business environment it identified three aspects of corporate learning that needed change:

No single learning institution could respond to all business challenges

Companies wanted less academic theory and more customised learning, focusing on the real-world issues that businesses face every day

Rather than having to choose from pre-existing courses, companies needed programmes that were customised to their specific needs

The Financial Times and IE Business School realised that by combining and enhancing their different skills, they could create a unique learning proposition that met this demand. A corporate learning alliance was created consisting of the Financial Times' unrivalled global coverage, sector expertise, business intelligence and data; IE Business School's advanced learning technologies, entrepreneurial culture, international faculty and academic rigour; and a worldwide alliance of specialists in all relevant business-related fields.

The Alliance is additionally supported by a network of 11 business schools based in Europe, the Americas and Asia, 200 Financial Times journalists working worldwide, and a network of specialist academic and non-academic educators.

IE Business School is already known for its Masters in Islamic Finance and Leadership Development programme, launched in November 20915. It has also established the IE Islamic Finance Club, a professional club targeted at contributing to rapidly building and dispersing Islamic Finance Knowledge among its members and bringing about positive initiatives to promote the field of Islamic Finance in general.

This enhancement of IE's venture into Islamic Finance as an educational provider is reflected in the ability of FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance to bring relevant specialised academic knowledge to its customised corporate development programmes. Aligned with this is the Financial Times' expertise in the Middle East through its dedicated journalist resources and published content, which are significant contributors to the executive programmes designed and delivered by the Alliance.

A major learning programme was designed and delivered by FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance in 2016 for the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority. The requirement was to provide a customised learning programme, called the Young Professionals Programme, that provided knowledge, insights and skills to a graduate population that were being considered for employment by the Capital Markets Authority. Over 140 hours of professional training was offered over several months.

FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance has developed programmes for some big names since its creation in 2015, going beyond the finance sector. Companies have included PwC, Invesco, Santander Group and BBVA.

Nassim Abu-Ershaeds is the Corporate Learning Alliance Vice President dedicated to creating corporate partnerships in the GCC region.

FT | IE Corporate Alliance can be contacted via its website www.ftiecla.com/contact-us quoting GCC0617.

About Financial Times | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance

FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance has been created to provide executives and their teams with world-class business expertise which is locally applicable, globally scalable, academically rigorous and relevant in practice. Executive learning programmes from the Corporate Learning Alliance are unlike any other.

