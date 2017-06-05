ANA Systems Chooses IBS Software as a Strategic Technology Partner

TOKYO, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IBS Software, one of the leading providers of new generation IT solutions to the global airline industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with ANA Systems (ASY), the IT division of ANA group (ANA), to enhance it's global delivery capabilities for innovative technology solutions for the airline. The five-year partnership agreement marks an important milestone in the decade-long relationship between ANA and IBS Software (IBS). It will provide ASY access to IBS' global talent pool with airline industry knowledge and technology expertise, along with some of the best processes and practices of software development. With a focus on innovation, digitalization and quality, IBS will participate in ASY's technology transformation initiatives across the different parts of the airline's business.

Under this partnership, IBS team will work as an extension of ASY team and will provide scalability and flexibility to ASY for its technology programs in a cost effective manner using IBS' proven Extended Software Delivery Facility (ESDF) model. The ESDF activities will include software development, maintenance & enhancements as well as testing of core business systems of ANA. The partnership is a result of a flagship Global Delivery Model (GDM) program launched by ASY to globalize its business and IT processes to bring the best industry practices in to its current operations, while enhancing its scalability and flexibility. The partnership aims to boost engineering capabilities of ASY, significantly reduce overall cost of operation and optimize the existing technology landscape. It will also focus on technologies such as cloud computing, analytics and mobility to support the digital transformation of the airline.

Masafumi Shingo, President, ANA Systems said, "ASY faces the challenge of changing to the global environment and cost-effective productivity for further growth of ANA group. IBS as ASY's Global Delivery Model partner, we look forward to producing synergy effects by combining IBS' rich talent pool with airline industry know-how and ASY's high quality standards. As a result, ASY will have global competitiveness and lead to further growth."

"IBS and ANA relationship has now completed successful 10 years. An outstanding service delivery track record during this period, along with our airline domain knowledge, technology excellence and focus on innovation, makes IBS an ideal partner for ANA Systems for this strategic initiative. This new partnership agreement is a true testimonial to the value that IBS has created for ANA over the years and its potential for the future endeavors of ANA Systems. We are delighted to take our relationship to the next level and are committed to making a tangible difference to the global capabilities of ANA Systems in providing more dynamic and innovative services to its customers in a cost-effective manner," said Akshay Shrivastava, Sr. VP & Global Head of IT Services Business, IBS Software.

About ANA Systems

ANA Systems was established in 2013, as the in-house IT arm of All Nippon Airways through a merger of ANA Communications Corporation and ANA System Planning Co., Ltd. All Nippon airways is the largest airline in Japan by fleet, revenues and passenger numbers. A member of the Star Alliance, ANA flies on 87 international routes and 116 domestic routes, with a fleet of about 250 aircrafts. ANA was voted 'Airline of the Year' for 2013 by Air Transport World Magazine, and in 2017 was awarded five stars for the fifth consecutive year by SKYTRAX.

