Wyndham Rewards Goes All-In with Caesars Entertainment, Unites the World's Top-Ranked Hotel and Casino Loyalty Programs to Create Exclusive Perks for Rewards Members

Status match available starting today; additional benefits coming later this summer including earn and redeem, points transfer and more

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wyndham Rewards®, U.S. News & World Report's top ranked hotel rewards program for 2016-2017, today unveiled a new loyalty partnership with Caesars Entertainment and its award-winning Total Rewards® program with more than 50 million members, upping the ante for members of both programs with a host of industry-leading perks.

The move brings the immediate benefit of complimentary status match to members of both programs-a first for any Total Rewards hotel partner-with additional perks slated to come online later this summer. Once complete, Wyndham Rewards members will have the ability to book Total Rewards destinations across the U.S. and Canada directly through Wyndham Hotel Group and Wyndham Rewards channels; earn and redeem Wyndham Rewards points for qualified stays at those destinations; bid on one-of-a-kind hotel, restaurant and entertainment experiences; and transfer points between the two programs.

"For the last two years, we've been unrelenting in our efforts to build the world's best rewards program, applying a laser-like focus to help our members experience travel where and how they want," said Noah Brodsky, senior vice president of Loyalty and Engagement at Wyndham Hotel Group. "Whether it's a hotel, a condo, a vacation home or now, a world-class resort like Caesars Palace, no other program offers their members the breadth, the simplicity or the generosity of Wyndham Rewards."

"Total Rewards continues to set the standard for loyalty within gaming and entertainment, and we're always looking for likeminded partners to elevate member benefits," said Michael Marino, senior vice president and chief experience officer, Caesars Entertainment. "With Wyndham Rewards, we're giving our members access to an unparalleled portfolio of hotels, condos and homes and a fast track to elevated status with one of the world's premier rewards programs."

Starting today, eligible members have the opportunity to obtain complimentary status match with either program by visiting www.wyndhamrewards.com/caesars. Platinum and Diamond members of both programs may match to the corresponding level of their non-primary program-Platinum to Platinum, Diamond to Diamond-while Total Rewards Seven Stars members may match to Wyndham Rewards Diamond.

For more information, including details on how to book along with full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/caesars.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program for 2016-2017 by U.S. News & World Report as well as the most generous program by consulting firm IdeaWorksCompany, Wyndham Rewards® is a simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate-the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified hotel stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 8,000 hotels globally with just 15,000 points or any of more than 22,000 condos and homes for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. Because You've Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC) (Nasdaq: CZR) is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. CEC is mainly comprised of the following three entities: the majority owned operating subsidiary Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, wholly owned Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties and Caesars Growth Properties, in which we hold a variable economic interest. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, 75 years ago, CEC has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 49 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. CEC's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. CEC's portfolio also includes the London Clubs International Limited family of casinos. CEC is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. CEC is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460927/wyndham_rewards_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519073/Caesars_Entertainment_Logo.jpg