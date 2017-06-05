Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

05 June 2017



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 May 2017 was 227.46 (30 Apr 2017: 242.12p per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 May 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten holdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy PLC 68.1 12.0% Northgate PLC 32.7 4.6% STV Group Plc 22.0 15.0% Fair FX Group 16.6 25.9% Leaf Clean Energy Co. 13.3 29.9% NCC Group 11.7 2.5% Ocado Group Plc 9.0 0.5% GI Dynamics Inc 7.9 43.1% Sutton Harbour 7.7 29.3% Grainger PLC 3.7 0.3% Total of ten largest holdings 192.7 Other investments 27.4 Cash and accruals 7.4 Total NAV 227.5

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

William Collins (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080