

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad higher on Monday despite another terrorist attack in London. Seven people have died as a result of the attack, in addition to the 3 suspects shot dead by the police. Forty-eight people are being treated in several hospitals across London.



With markets in Germany closed for a public holiday, trading activity may remain thin across the region.



The dollar nursed losses to hover near a seven-month low versus a basket of currencies, helping keep gold steady at its highest level in over six weeks, while the Japanese yen rose to nearly a 3-week high against the dollar. Oil prices rose slightly in Asian deals after falling over 1 percent on Friday on concerns over rising U.S. output.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed despite U.S. stocks rising to record highs on Friday. Friday's soft U.S. jobs report did little to derail expectations of a Fed rate hike on June 14, though it helped reduce the chances of aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve later this year.



The World Bank kept its outlook for the global economy unchanged, but warned that a lack of clarity about the size of an expected U.S. fiscal stimulus and a buildup of emerging-market debt, notably in China, risk jeopardizing growth around the globe.



In economic releases, a private survey showed that activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in fourth months in May. Investors also keep an eye on this week's U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and next week's FOMC meeting.



U.S. stocks rose to close at fresh record highs for the second straight session on Friday despite the May jobs report showing sluggish hiring and tame wage growth. The Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.9 percent.



European stocks ended off their day's highs on Friday following the release of the weaker than expected U.S. jobs report. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed as much as 0.8 percent before paring gains to close 0.2 percent higher at 392.55.



The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.



