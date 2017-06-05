Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-05 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 09.05.2017- Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN 20.06.2017 Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017- Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 26.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2017- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2017- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 09.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2017 Additional LVGB003722A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG listing/admissio Latvia n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2017 Coupon payment LVGB006220A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG date Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2017 Government LTGCB0N020C Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB0N020C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2017 Dividend ex-date NCN1T Nordecon TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2017 Coupon payment CBLB062526A Citadele banka RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2017 Dividend record NCN1T Nordecon TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2017 Maturity date LTGB047017A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2017 Coupon payment LTGB047017A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2017 Annual General LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG Meeting centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2017 Annual General GRD1R Grindeks RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2017 Coupon payment RTBB022517B Rietumu Banka RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2017 Coupon payment RTBB020017A Rietumu Banka RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2017 Coupon payment ELEK019022A Latvenergo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.