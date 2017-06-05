Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-05 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Nordecon (trading code NCN1T, ISIN code EE3100039496) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on June 7, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the shares of AS Nordecon are traded cum-dividend for the year 2016 for the last day today, on June 5, 2017. The shares will go ex-dividend for the year 2016 tomorrow, on June 6, 2017.



AS Nordecon will pay dividend 0.045 EUR per share on June 21, 2017 at the latest.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.