ForFarmers N.V.: update on share buy-back programme of its own shares

ForFarmers: update on share buy-back programme of its own shares

ForFarmers N.V. (hereinafter 'ForFarmers') has repurchased 568,000 shares in the period from 29 May 2017 through 2 June 2017.

The shares were repurchased for an average price of €9.51 per share, for a total amount of €5,404,043. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2017 as part of the share buy-back programme announced on 2 May 2017.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 1,665,794 shares, for a total amount of €15,098,410.

More information about the purchase programme is available on the ForFarmers website (www.forfarmersgroup.eu (http://www.forfarmersgroup.eu/)).

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

· Download weekly report regarding progress of share buy-back programme (including the individual transactions). (https://www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en/investors/financial-documents-and-presentations/weekly-report-regarding-progress-of-share-buy-back-programme-including-the-individual-transactions.aspx)

-----------------------------

Note to the editor:

For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations and Communications

T: 0031 573 288 194, M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu (mailto:caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu)

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers', Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of approximately 9.3 million tons of feed annually, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has 2,273 employees and production facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. In 2016, revenues amounted to over €2.1 billion.

ForFarmers N.V., Postbus 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu (mailto:info@forfarmers.eu), www.forfarmersgroup.eu (http://www.forfarmersgroup.eu/).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ForFarmers N.V. via Globenewswire

