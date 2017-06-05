SAP SE Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24 United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727) Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, June 5, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an expansion of their global partnership to offer advanced ERP solutions that use artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The companies also plan to jointly develop industry-vertical-oriented cloud services, to be delivered by Fujitsu, that incorporate Fujitsu's expertise in a range of industries. Through this agreement, Fujitsu becomes one of SAP's first global technology partners to collaborate on intelligent ERP services. The two companies aim to offer services first in Japan and other Asian markets, and thereafter steadily expand into Europe and North America.Based on this agreement, the companies aim to develop solutions that will accelerate the digital transformations of their customers, combining each company's AI and IoT technologies based on the SAP ERP solution, SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Leonardo IoT platform. In addition, incorporating the experience it has accumulated in providing services to customers across a variety of industries, Fujitsu will develop and provide proprietary cloud services specialized for various industries.These services are intended to run on Fujitsu Cloud Service K5, Fujitsu's cloud service, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, cloud services from SAP, and cloud services offered by other partner companies, with Fujitsu offering a one-stop solution covering all areas, from service-platform builds to application development and operations.In addition, Fujitsu software technicians expect to be stationed at SAP headquarters, with the goal of having regular technology exchanges between the development units of the two companies, thereby accelerating the development of services that combine SAP's cutting-edge software and Fujitsu's industry-specific expertise.Through their initiatives going forward, the two companies aim first to offer new services in the manufacturing field beginning in the second half of 2017, and thereafter expand into other industries.Comment from Tamio Ishibashi, Executive Vice President, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.As a user of the system Fujitsu has built based on SAP's ERP solutions, we welcome a strengthening of the partnership between Fujitsu and SAP at a global level, and we expect that our digital transformation will be further accelerated through the application of the strengths of the two companies.Comment from Norihiko Taniguchi, Director and Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Head of Business Lines and Global Services Integration Business, Fujitsu LimitedI am delighted that SAP and Fujitsu will continue our many years of collaboration with even greater co-creation in this era of digital transformation. By combining our respective technology and expertise, we will be able to further accelerate the digital transformation of our customers.Comment from Arlen Shenkman, EVP, Global Business Development & Ecosystems, SAPWe look forward to deepening our partnership with Fujitsu to drive digital transformation globally. Together, we are planning co-innovation based on some of SAP's most powerful solutions with the goal of helping businesses Run Simple in a digital world.About SAPAs market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device - SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 350,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.