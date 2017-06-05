

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



5 June 2017



Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors



In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3, the Company wishes to announce that the following ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of awards to directors.



CHRISTOPHE EVAIN



On 1 June 2017 the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of Deferred Share Awards and PLC Equity Awards made to Christophe Evain under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:



Dates of Grant: 22 May 2012, 22 May 2013, 20 May 2014, 20 May 2015 and 24 May 2016



Number of Shares Vested: 733,843



In accordance with the terms of the Award, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of Award and the date of their transfer to the Director.



The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2017 at a price of £8.86 per share.



Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 344,909



Total Number of Shares Received: 388,934



As a consequence of the above transaction Christophe Evain and his connected persons have an interest in 1,987,263 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.68% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.



PHILIP KELLER



On 1 June 2017 the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of Deferred Share Awards and PLC Equity Awards made to Philip Keller under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:



Dates of Grant: 22 May 2012, 22 May 2013, 20 May 2014, 20 May 2015 and 24 May 2016



Number of Shares Vested: 478,569



In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of Award and the date of their transfer to the Director.



The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2017 at a price of £8.86 per share.



Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 224,930



Total Number of Shares Received: 253,639



As a consequence of the above transaction Philip Keller and his connected persons had an interest in 854,124 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.29% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.



BENOIT DURTESTE



On 1 June 2017 the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of Deferred Share Awards and PLC Equity Awards made to Benoit Durteste under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:



Dates of Grant: 22 May 2012, 22 May 2013, 20 May 2014, 20 May 2015 and 24 May 2016



Number of Shares Vested: 443,796



In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of Award and the date of their transfer to the Director.



The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2017 at a price of £8.86 per share.



Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 208,588



Total Number of Shares Received: 235,208



As a consequence of the above transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons had an interest in 396,184 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.14% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.



