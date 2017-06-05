Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-05 08:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As of 03.06.2017 the following significant change has taken place in the ownership structure of the companies listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn, compared with the standings disclosed earlier.



The levels of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50% and 66% are considered to be significant.



Issuer Previously Per cent of Shareholder disclosed per shares as of cent of shares 03.06.2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pro Kapital Grupp (54 271 722 shares) Clearstream Banking Luxembourg S.A. Clients below 5 5.16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.