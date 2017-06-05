

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) and LG UPlus jointly announced a new Partner Market agreement for South Korea, the first strategic partnership by LG Uplus. Under the partnership, which commenced on 1 April 2017, Vodafone will support the consumer and enterprise operations of LG Uplus.



Vodafone and LG Uplus will also cooperate to offer unified communications and enterprise services to multinational companies with a presence in South Korea and internationally.



