

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The loonie advanced to 82.12 against the yen and 1.5177 against the euro, from its early lows of 81.72 and 1.5227, respectively.



The loonie that closed Friday's trading at 1.3485 against the greenback rose to a 4-day high of 1.3472.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.32 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.48 against the euro.



