

LONDON - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), a provider of postal and delivery services in the UK, Monday said it is selling two of the seven plots, Plots B and D, on its Nine Elms site to Greystar, a US entity, for 101 million pounds in cash.



Royal Mail's site covers about 14 acres of which 8.35 acres are developable pursuant to the outline planning consent. Plots B and D comprise of 2.67 acres.



Greystar plans to develop purpose-built, high specification private rental apartment buildings on the two plots.



While a deposit of 3 million pounds has been paid to Royal Mail following the exchange of contracts, the remaining 98 million pounds is conditional upon Greystar receiving planning consent from the local authority for its detailed designs for the two plots.



Royal Mail intends to use the sale proceeds for general corporate purposes, with about 30 million pounds committed to be re-invested into the Nine Elms site for infrastructure works to serve plots B and D and to support future plot developments.



