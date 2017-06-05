PRESS RELEASE



5 June 2017, at 9:30 a.m.





The two real estate Special Investment Funds managed by eQ Asset Management, eQ Care and eQ Finnish Real Estate, have raised 700 million euros in equity from investors and with a moderate leverage the combined real estate portfolio of eQ's funds now exceeds one billion euros.



The strong growth of eQ's real estate funds continues. eQ Care was founded in 2012 and eQ Finnish Real Estate in 2014. Both funds are open for new investments quarterly and for redemptions semi-annually. Since inception, the average annualised return of eQ Care has been 8.8% and eQ Finnish Real Estate has returned 10.4%.



The funds are managed by a team of seven real estate investment professionals backed by eQ's middle office and back office professionals.



"We continue to see strong investor demand for our funds. Our performance is based on deep market knowledge and close cooperation with our tenants. Long leases and strong tenants are characteristic to our funds." concludes Tero Estovirta Head of Real Estate Investments at eQ Asset Management.





Helsinki 5 June 2017



eQ Asset Management Ltd



eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 8.9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.



