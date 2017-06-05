Nordic Mines AB: Press release regarding notification from Nasdaq Stockholm

Press release regarding notification from Nasdaq Stockholm

Because of proposed changes to the board of directors in Nordic Mines AB (publ), as communicated on 1 June 2017 through press release regarding notice to annual general meeting to be held on 30 June 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm has notified the company that the proposed changes are deemed substantial changes to the company's operations and would therefore trigger item 2.8 in the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers. The exchange has therefore decided that a new listing process must be initiated. Such new listing process implies that a new application to the Listing Committee must be submitted, that a stock exchange auditor will be engaged to make an assessment as to whether the company fulfils the listing requirements and that a full application fee must be paid. Based on the above Nasdaq Stockholm has asked the board of directors to revert no later than on Friday June 9, 2017, in writing with information on how the company intends to proceed.

In accordance with the above, the board of directors will reply to Nasdaq Stockholm no later than Friday June 9, 2017, on how to proceed to possibly avoid triggering a new listing process.

One possible solution that would be discussed with NASDAQ would be current board having secured participation of 4 current board members along with 3 new board members suggested by Lau Su Holding AB, who would then be set for election at the announced AGM. If this solution is agreeable with NASDAQ, an updated AGM notice reflecting the changes will be issued separately. This solution would also include current board having secured continued support from Legacy Hill during a transitional period wherein a smooth hand over is provided by Legacy Hill to New Management appointed by New Board.

Nordic Mines AB (publ) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 5 June 2017 08.45 CEST.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com.

