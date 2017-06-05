Gartner's research "Cool Vendors in Security for Midsize Enterprise, 2017" names High-Tech Bridge as a "Cool Vendor" in Security for Midsize Enterprises.

High-Tech Bridge, a leading provider of web and mobile Application Security Testing services, has been named a "Cool Vendor" in Gartner's May 2017 research "Cool Vendors in Security for Midsize Enterprise 2017" by Adam Hils. Vendors selected for the "Cool Vendor" are innovative, impactful and intriguing, Gartner says.

High-Tech Bridge's Application Security Testing Platform ImmuniWeb is based on a hybrid security testing approach that combines and correlates manual application security testing with managed vulnerability in real time. The vulnerability scanning technology leverages High-Tech Bridge's proprietary machine learning (ANN) engine for intelligent automation. Human intelligence required for detection of advanced vulnerabilities and test application logic is thus consequently reduced without affecting reliability and quality of the testing.

High-Tech Bridge's CEO and founder, Ilia Kolochenko, says: "Gartner is one of the most trusted and reputable sources for technology insights which are relied on by companies and organizations all over the world. Our mathematicians, security engineers and machine-learning experts work hard to bring innovation to the emerging Application Security Testing market.

"Our primary objective is to deliver value to our customers by mitigating appropriate and correctly prioritized risks in a cost-efficient manner. We want every cent they invest in application security to bring them measurable ROI. ImmuniWeb provides an unbeatable price/quality ratio of Application Security Testing, and enables our customers to audit their web and mobile applications in the most effective manner. Our technology alliances (TAPs) with the global leaders of the cybersecurity market, including F5, Imperva and Barracuda, complement our offering by bringing instant and reliable virtual patching and application protection.

"We are honored to be named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner. We believe this is an important recognition that fully corroborates our vision and strategy. New exciting announcements are to be released at Infosecurity 2017 in London this week, please stay tuned."

High-Tech Bridge will perform interactive demos of ImmuniWeb at Infosecurity Europe 2017, stand S-48.

About High-Tech Bridge

High-Tech Bridge is a leading web security company, currently serving customers from over 40 countries. High-Tech Bridge's application security testing platform ImmuniWeb allows companies and financial institutions to monitor, detect, mitigate and prevent risks and threats to their web and mobile applications in a simple and cost-effective manner. ImmuniWeb leverages a hybrid security testing approach and machine learning technology for intelligent automation of web vulnerability scanning, significantly reducing human time required for advanced web security testing. Complemented by human intelligence, it detects the most sophisticated web application vulnerabilities and guarantees zero false-positives. After a strategic partnership between High-Tech Bridge and PwC, ImmuniWeb became a part of PwC's Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) Framework for web security testing. ImmuniWeb is the recipient of numerous cybersecurity awards for innovation and quality.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

