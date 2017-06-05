Logitech Honored with Distinguished International Design Awards

Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced that it has won nine International Design Awards, the most Logitech has received in one year. IDA recognized Logitech for product design across several categories, including smart home, video collaboration, gaming and product packaging. This year's award wins include a Gold Award for Logitech Circle, and marks the third year that IDA has recognized the Logitech brand and products for superior design.

The 2016 award-winning products and initiatives include:

Gold Award

Logitech Circle

Silver Award

Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote

Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam

Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

Logitech POP Home Switch

Logitech BASE

Bronze Award

Logitech M720 Triathlon Mouse

Logitech product packaging

"It's an honor to receive these International Design Awards, recognizing the world-class design capability we're developing," said Alastair Curtis, Logitech Chief Design Officer. "Every team at Logitech is obsessed with the consumer, and our approach to design guides that obsession into remarkable experiences."

"I'm really proud of the progress we've made integrating design across more areas of Logitech," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer "These International Design Awards reflect that integration; the Circle Camera and Pop Home Switch are completely new business categories for us; the Spotlight Presentation Remote is a reinvention within one of our existing categories; the BRIO 4K Webcam and K780 Multi-Device Keyboard are terrific innovation in existing categories. Design is at the center of every one of these innovations."

Each year, International Design Awards honors legendary design visionaries and uncovers new talent in architecture, interior, product, and graphic and fashion design. This year, IDA juries examined 1,000 entries from 52 countries and chose winners based on achievements in design, creativity, usability and innovation.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Jaybird, Logitech G and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

About IDA

A handful of designers, thinkers and entrepreneurs created the International Design Awards in 2007 as a response to the lack of recognition and celebration for smart and sustainable multidisciplinary design. The International Design Awards (IDA) exists to recognize, celebrate and promote legendary design visionaries and to uncover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design. IDA aspires to draw attention to the iconoclasm of design world wide, conceptualizing and producing great work.

