Education Resources Inc. Offers New Pediatric Toe Walking Online Series

The new online series will help physiotherapists, occupational therapists, assistants, nurse practitioners, and orthotists improve outcomes for their children who toe walk

BOSTON, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Healthcare professionals can register for the series directly through the Education Resources Inc. website here:

http://www.educationresourcesinc.com/online-course-details/pediatric-toe-walking-series-all-sessions

or by calling the office at 800-487-6530.

International expert Liesa Persaud, PT, DPT, PCS, CKTP teaches the series through case studies, demonstrations, extensive directed lab practice, and lecture. "Liesa was the most interesting and dynamic speaker I've experienced. It is obvious she's an expert in our field...I can't wait to use this course info at work on Monday." - M. Pluchino, PT

Course topics include:

Utilizing the ACT (Assessment Criteria for Toe Walking) and Footwear Modification to Improve Outcomes

The Role of Vision and Reflexes in Toe Walking

Red Flags for Referral and Intervention Strategies

Course participants will enhance their differential diagnosis skills to guide more effective treatments; learn new tools to address the sensory and motor aspects that underlie toe-walking, and recognize red flags to help determine the appropriate professional for referral.

Healthcare professionals may access the series for an entire year to hone their skills and sharpen their decision-making at their convenience. Participants will receive downloadable handouts and may earn seven continuing education hours upon completing the series.

The series is recommended for healthcare professionals who have a basic knowledge of the following areas: biomechanics of normal gait, characteristics of equinus gait (toe walking), and kinesiology of the lower extremity.

Liesa M. Persaud, PT, DPT, PCS, CKTP is the lead physical therapist at Tulsa Sunshine Center in Oklahoma, and is also the owner of Know to Change, a private practice in Skiatook, Oklahoma. She has worked in a variety of settings, including private pediatric and adult clinics, schools, private homes, hospitals and long-term care facilities. Ms. Persaud is a Credentialed Clinical Instructor and also teaches human anatomy, physiology and nutrition at Tulsa Community College. Ms. Persaud earned her Master's Degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Oklahoma and her postgraduate Doctorate from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions and is a Board Certified Specialist in Pediatric Physical Therapy. In 2007, Ms. Persaud served as Treasurer for the Oklahoma Physical Therapy Association and has been a member of the Oklahoma Foundation for Physical Therapy since 2004.

