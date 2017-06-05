Seclore Appoints Redington Gulf FZE to Develop Its Middle East Presence and Impact

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Seclore Technologies FZ LLC, the leading provider of Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) solutions, today announced that it has appointed Redington Gulf FZE - the largest distributor of IT products in the Middle East and Africa region - as a Value Added Distributor for the region. Seclore is committing additional investment to expanding and developing its presence and impact in the Middle East, following the opening of a new regional office in Dubai, in April 2017.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519397/Seclore_Middle_East.jpg )

Seclore is expanding its GCC presence and operations in response to increasing demand for its award-winning solutions. Amit Malhotra, VP Sales India Middle East & Africa, Seclore, comments: "We are already active in the GCC with a particular focus on the UAE, where our GCC regional office provides technical expertise and support closer to our customers. Data losses are at all-time high and information centric security is gaining momentum, highlighted by the recent global ransomware attacks, so our timing is very appropriate as data security is pushed to the top of the corporate agenda."

A recent survey from ESG, Securing Information in the Age of External Collaboration, concludes that more than 1 in 4 companies believes it's very likely that sensitive data has been stolen by third party vendors. 98 percent of respondents cited the loss of sensitive data as a top or significant concern. Commonly stated reasons for data loss include emails sent to the wrong person (67 percent), unauthorized access (64 percent) and lost portable storage devices (61 percent). Seclore helps organizations secure their sensitive data regardless of how or where it travels. Protection remains with the files when open or stored on mobile devices and laptops and if they are shared via any file sharing service or email solution. File owners can also dynamically modify usage controls or revoke access on previously distributed files.

Confirming the appointment, Ramkumar Balakrishnan, President - Redington Value commented: "Cyber security is at an inflection point in Middle East region. Redington, as market leader, is well positioned to deliver Seclore solutions to customers and ensure that all the requirements of the channel are met under one-roof, supported by our in-house pre-sales expertise, regular sales and technical training and programs."

"This new agreement with Redington will help extend our reach and impact across the region, with almost 1,600 partners across the Middle East and Africa and a range of enterprise customers," added Rohit Oberoi Director of Channel Sales in India, Middle East and Africa for Seclore.

Seclore has recently won prestigious awards such as 'The Security Industry's Coveted Global Excellence Awards' and was honored by the 'Info Security Products Guide' in San Francisco in 2017. The company has also been named as the 'Best Data-Centric Security Solution' and was honored as a winner in the '2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards'. Seclore was recently mentioned in the Gartner Market Guide for Information-Centric Endpoint and Mobile Protection, in which Gartner identified Seclore as a representative vendor for Cloud and EDRM information protection methods profiled in this research.

Notes to editors

About Seclore

Seclore's Enterprise Digital Rights Management solution enables organizations to control the usage of files wherever they go, both within and outside of organizations' boundaries. Featuring dozens of pre-built connectors for leading enterprise applications (EFSS, DLP, ECM, ERP, and email), Seclore automates the protection of documents as they are downloaded, discovered, and shared to accelerate adoption.

Seclore was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan with a Growth Excellence award, by Deloitte as one of the '50 Fastest Growing Technology Companies,' and by Gartner as a 'Cool Vendor,' due to innovations in browser-based access to protected documents. Every day, over 6 million users across 1000+ companies in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives. To learn more about Seclore and the latest in data-centric security, visit us at http://www.seclore.com