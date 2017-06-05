Depeche Mode's 'Global Spirit Tour' To Return To UK And Ireland In November 2017

After European and North American Tours, Depeche Mode to Return for Four Arena Shows in UK and Ireland

BEVERLY HILLS, California, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an incredible, sold-out homecoming show on Saturday night at London Stadium, Depeche Mode are excited to announce that they will return to the UK and Ireland for four indoor shows in November of 2017. The tour of Ireland and the UK will kick off November 15 at Dublin's 3Arena before continuing to Manchester, Birmingham and London.

November 15 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena November 17 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena November 19 Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena November 22 London, UK O2 Arena

Saturday night's sold-out show in London that saw the band play to over 68,000 people served as a triumphant return to the UK following an exceptionally intimate performance in March at Glasgow's Barrowlands Ballroom as part of the BBC's 6Music Festival. While the London Stadium show was the only UK stop on this summer's stadium leg of the Global Spirit Tour, these new fall dates will give the band the opportunity to play to fans elsewhere in the UK and for fans to see the tour that critics have hailed as a "sensational triumph" and the band Mixmag describes as "apocalyptically thrilling on the live stage."

The summer European leg of the Live Nation-produced Global Spirit Tour has brought the band to sold-out stadiums across Eastern and Western Europe since the first show in Stockholm on May 5, with shows continuing through July 23. The tour will then hop across the Atlantic to North America for 30 shows in August, September and October, including a record-breaking four nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, before continuing to stadiums in Latin America in March 2018.

The Global Spirit Tour supports the band's 14th studio album, Spirit, released March 17th via Columbia Records. The album's powerful and timely first single, "Where's The Revolution", has been well-received by critics and fans alike, lauded as a strong "return to form" for Depeche Mode. Spirit has already garnered critical acclaim, with MOJO calling it "blow by blow...Depeche Mode's best album in years."

Spirit is available now from digital retailers:smarturl.it/Spirit

On the Global Spirit Tour, the band continue their charity partnership with Swiss watch maker Hublot, raising money and awareness for charity: water and furthering their mission of providing safe drinking water to everyone in the world.

About Depeche Mode: One of the most influential, beloved and best-selling musical acts of all time, Depeche Mode have sold over 100 million records and played live to more than 30 million fans worldwide. Formed in 1980, Depeche Mode - Martin Gore, Dave Gahan and Andy Fletcher - continue to win critical and commercial acclaim around the world both in the studio and on the road, with innumerable artists citing them as inspirations and innovators. The band's 14 studio albums have reached the Top Ten in over 20 countries, including the US and UK. Their last studio album, 2013's Delta Machine , debuted at #1 in 12 countries around the world, and launched a world tour that saw the band play to more than 2.5 million fans. In fall 2016, Depeche Mode's Video Singles Collection, a definitive 3 DVD library anthology containing more than four hours of their groundbreaking music videos, was released by SONY Music Entertainment. Their 14th studio album Spirit was released March 17, 2017, and the new album and the Global Spirit Tour are poised to continue the band's history of musical innovation and the band's critical and commercial success.

