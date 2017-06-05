

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) announced the company now expects its second-quarter non-GAAP net income attributable to Chanyou.com to be between $60 million and $65 million, or between $1.12 and $1.21 per ADS. This compares with previous guidance of non-GAAP net income attributable to Chanyou.com between $25 million and $30 million, or between $0.46 and $0.56 per ADS.



With the launch of Legacy TLBB, the company now expects the total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 to be between $140 million and $150 million, an increase of 8% to 16% year-over-year. The previous guidance was $110 million to $120 million. Online game revenue is expected to be between $110 million to $120 million, compared with the previous guidance of $75 million and $85 million.



Dewen Chen, CEO, said: 'We are pleased with the performance so far of our Legacy TLBB mobile game. We believe that the launch of Legacy TLBB is likely to have some adverse impact on TLBB 3D, particularly on the number of new players and the number of former players coming back to the game. Consequently, we expect that the number of active players and revenue of TLBB 3D to decrease compared with our previous expectations.'



