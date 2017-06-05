Labour Top - the #1 Political Party Website

Independent analysis of the UK Political Parties' websites by Sitemorse®

LONDON, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitemorse®, publisher of industry-wide indexes in experience, optimisation and compliance, today announced the results of its independent assessment of the websites of the UK's major political parties. The Labour Party has achieved the #1 ranking website in the first Political Parties INDEX.The full report can be accessed via the link below and includes assessment scores based on website functionality, accessibility, brand, HTML, performance, email, metadata and PDFs.

Scores for each website assessment discipline are calculated out of 10 and illustrate that no party site has achieved even half this total. It is also notable that functionality and accessibility scores are very low for all the political party websites analysed. Whilst the Labour Party was the best performing website overall, they achieved a zero score for accessibility, despite including an accessibility statement on their website: http://www.labour.org.uk/pages/disability-access

"Political parties are no different to many other types of organisations in either making claims about website accessibility, or including statements on their site about its importance," said Lawrence Shaw, CEO of Sitemorse®. "How has the judgment been made that a website is accessible? Without independent assessment and continuous monitoring, organisations always run the risk that their content no longer is, and perhaps never was; as a result, pledges are not fulfilled and they are likely to miss out on the votes of some people with disabilities," said Shaw.

Sitemorse® has also recently announced the first MPs INDEX (based on candidates from the dissolved Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet);details of this can be found via the link below:

Sitemorse produces quarterly reports for private and public sector industries focused on experience, optimisation and compliance. Tailored reports based on your industry or organisation can be generated upon request by contacting Sitemorse via the details below.

