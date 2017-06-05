

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's services sector growth slowed to a seven-month low in May, yet the pace of expansion remained robust, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Monday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector fell to 57.9 from April's 60.3. A PMI reading above suggests growth in the sector and the latest reading was the lowest since October.



The latest decline in the PMI was largely led by a fall in the new order index though other sub-indexes also dropped, the report said.



