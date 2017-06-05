

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU) announced the company is updating its second-quarter outlook, after taking into consideration the financial impact of the newly launched Legacy TLBB mobile game, a game that is developed by Changyou.com Limited (CYOU), Sohu's online game subsidiary.



For the second-quarter, Sohu.com now expects a non-GAAP net loss attributable to company to be between $47 million and $57 million, compared with the prior guidance of a net loss between $70 million and $80 million and a non-GAAP loss per share to be between $1.21 and $1.47, compared with the prior guidance of a loss per share between $1.80 and $2.05.



For the second-quarter, Sohu.com now expects total revenues to be between $420 million and $450 million, compared with the prior guidance of between $390 million and $420 million. Of the total revenues, online game revenues are expected to be between $110 million and $120 million, compared with the prior guidance of between $75 million and $85 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX