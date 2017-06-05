At the request of Zaplox AB, 556816-4460, Zaplox AB's shares will be traded on First North as from June 8, 2017.



The company has 23,738,847 shares as per today's date.



Short name: ZAPLOX ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009722465 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139106 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556816-4460 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.