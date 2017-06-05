

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The EEF employers' organization raised its factory output forecast citing robust demand.



Factory output is forecast to grow 1.3 percent this year instead of 1 percent estimated three months ago as manufacturers see buoyant orders.



For 2018, the group projected growth to ease to 0.5 percent but better than the previous forecast of 0.1 percent.



Nonetheless, the EEF maintained its economic growth outlook at 1.8 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2018.



The organization said a positive balance of 21 percent of companies planned to hire more staff.



