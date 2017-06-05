

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in six months in May, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 11.72 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 11.87 percent rise in April, which was the highest inflation since October 2008.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages surged 16.91 percent annually in May and transport costs grew by 15.81 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices went up 0.45 percent from April, when it increased by 1.31 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed to 15.26 percent in May from 16.37 percent in the preceding month. Monthly, producer prices rose 0.52 percent.



