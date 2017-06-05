

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit releases Italy's composite PMI. Thereafter final PMI reports are due from Germany and France. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI data is due.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, franc and the pound, it eased against the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1271 against the greenback, 124.48 against the yen, 1.0863 against the franc and 0.8758 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



