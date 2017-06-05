PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Corix Bioscience Inc. (OTCQB: AHIT) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Segra International Inc. to plan and construct a state of the art tissue culture facility in Northern Nevada.

Corix Bioscience Inc. is a fully integrated grower and manufacture of cannabinoids with an emphasis on CBD and THCV oil. Corix currently has over 200 acres of industrial hemp contracted that will sold as both dry flower and refined into CBD oil this fall.

Currently we start our plants from both seed and clones or "cuttings" and grow them in greenhouses before putting them into fields. The new tissue culture facility will allow us to start these plants from a cell in aseptic environment free from bio-contamination and plant pathogens and prevents genetic drift compared over traditional methods. It allows In-Bred-Lines to be achieved in only one series of cellular growth. It provides for a higher yield, standardized product(s) and robust production. This not only protects the brand, but also helps protect the genetic stock.

We would use this new 44,000 square foot facility with an attached 180,000 square foot greenhouse to produce over 1,000,000 industrial hemp plantlets in February that would then be moved to the greenhouse to be "hardened". After 1 month, they are then moved to the fields. For the other 11 months, the facility will be used to genetically reduce or eliminate THC and increase THCV levels. We will also be working with cannabis to create genetically unique strains and create and own the DNA profile. We plan to be the first company with a pure plant that was created from a cell, grown in an aceptic environment and harvested using the strict "Standard Operating Procedures" provided by Segra.

About Segra International Corp.

Segra International Corp. is a science focused company intending to bring best practices to the field of Cannabis research and production. The Company's Tissue Culture programme's core focus is on delivering robust, healthy, and pathogen-free starting materials for the Cannabis cultivation sector by developing comprehensive Quality Management Systems to support end-to-end Quality Assurance. In Canada, the Company is late stage ACMPR applicant with Health Canada for a license to cultivate, process, and distribute medical Cannabis for the Canadian market.

www.segra-intl.com

About Corix Bioscience Inc.

Corix Bioscience, Inc. ("Corix") is a Wyoming corporation listed as OTCQB:AHIT as a fully reporting SEC company. Corix intends on being the largest producer of certified organic CBD oil in the United States - a market that is growing at a rate of 700% annually and expected to be over $2 billion by 2020 according to Fortune Magazine. Corix will be a fully-integrated cell-to-shelf certified organic biotechnology company. Corix, through its Real Estate Committee, also owns, operates and develops real estate assets in 3 western states and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Corix is in the process of filing its Schedule 14C with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and its Issuer Company-Related Action Notification Form with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority reflecting the amendment of its articles changing the name of the company and domestication in Wyoming. These statements are subject to the forward-looking disclosure herein.

www.corixbioscience.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release, and those statements regarding IXB and the Company, contain forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," or "potential" or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends. Statements such as those concerning potential acquisition activity, investment objectives, strategies, opportunities, other plans and objectives for future operations or economic performance are based on the Company's current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes. Please refer to Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information.

