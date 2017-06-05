Quali Sponsors DevOps Enterprise Summit London on June 5-6

Quali joins a community of technology leaders who are helping successfully drive cloud and DevOps adoption in enterprises worldwide

SANTA CLARA, California, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Quali, the leader in cloud sandbox software for DevOps automation, today announced it is contributing to the DevOps Enterprise Summit (DOES17) London as a silver sponsor. The industry-leading DevOps and Continuous Delivery event hosted by IT Revolution and Gene Kim is taking place June 5-6, 2017, at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre. DOES17 London is the conference for the leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices.

As a DOES17 supporter, Quali is helping play an important role in bringing technologists across all industries together to share, learn and grow in using DevOps and Continuous Delivery to improve their organization's' effectiveness, productivity and competitive edge.

"We are proud to join our colleagues in support of this important industry event for DevOps professionals," said Shashi Kiran, Chief Marketing Officer for Quali. "The DevOps Enterprise Summit London provides attendees with a one-of-a kind venue for learning and community-building. Attendees will learn from DevOps' most respected luminaries in order to bring useful ideas and new perspectives back to their workplaces."

Quali will be demonstrating the value of cloud sandboxes to automate and orchestrate environments for Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment lifecycles, focusing on continuous testing. Quali's flagship offering - the CloudShell platform - non-disruptively integrates with other DevOps tools to offer Dev/Test teams access to production environments speeding up releases faster with higher quality and lower risk.

Quali's latest release CloudShell 8.0 offers sandboxes over multi-clouds with a "one-click" deployment path including VMware, AWS, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack and Bare metal deployments. Quali CloudShell SDK can be downloaded from here.

About Quali

Quali is the leading provider of enterprise software for Cloud and DevOps automation. With its flagship CloudShell platform, Quali's blueprint based approach and Cloud Sandboxes gives developers, testers and architects access to replicas of complex production environments that work on private, public and hybrid cloud deployments. Cloud providers, telcos and large enterprises including many of the Global 100 depend on Quali to help them deliver their products and services to market faster with better quality and reduced costs.

