Waratek to Present on Runtime Application Security at Infosecurity Europe

CTO John Matthew Holt to discuss solution with no code changes and no false positives

DUBLIN and ATLANTA, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Waratek, the virtualization-based application security company, will host a Cyber Innovation Showcase at this year's Infosecurity Europe. In "Don't Rewrite or Replace: Extend the Life (and Secure) Your Software with a Runtime Container," John Matthew Holt, Waratek founder and CTO, will show attendees how to update new and legacy applications with no code changes and no false positives.

The Cyber Innovation Showcase will be held on Thursday, June 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. In this session, Holt will explain how to use containers to provide highly accurate, fast remediation of known and unknown vulnerabilities along with a no false positive guarantee.

In addition to presenting the onsite showcase, Waratek will host an evening of informational networking and food and drinks at Famous Three Kings in Fulham, London. There, Holt will lead a discussion on smoothly navigating the constant threat of software vulnerabilities titled "Head in the Sand Security: End of Life Software and Patch Backlogs Are Bigger Threats Than We Admit."

Check-in and drinks will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. Attendees can preregister here.

Infosecurity Europe is the region's number one information security event featuring Europe's largest and most comprehensive conference program and more than 360 exhibitors showcasing the most relevant information security solutions and products. The conference will be held from Tuesday, June 6th to Thursday, June 8th at Olympia Conference Centre in London.

Waratek will be located at stand B240 near the Strategy Talks room.

About Waratek

Waratek is a pioneer in the next generation of application security solutions. Based on patented virtualization technology, Waratek's Application Security Platform is highly accurate, easy to install, simple to operate and does not slow application performance - while providing protection against known and unknown vulnerabilities in current and legacy software in ways competitors cannot.

Waratek has received the 2017 CDM INFOSEC Leader Award for Application Security, was named 2016's Best Application Security Solution by Government Security News and is the winner of the 2015 RSA Innovation Sandbox Award. JavaWorld notes that "Waratek is the only vendor that can boast of a large-scale production deployment with a Tier 1 global investment bank, the most significant deployment of (runtime protection) that exists for Java technology today."

Waratek is based in Dublin, Ireland and Atlanta, GA. For more information visit www.waratek.com

Media Contact:

Mike Gallo for Waratek

Lumina PR

212-239-8594

Mike@LuminaPR.com