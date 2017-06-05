Direct Line Group Invest in Vet Startup PawSquad

LONDON, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Home Visit Vet ServicePawSquad has received strategic investment from Direct Line Group, and PawSquad's Video and Text Consultations are now a standard part of the policy for all Direct Line Pet customers.

Direct Line Group's Head of Pet Insurance, Pritpal Powar, is excited by PawSquad's vision:

"We were really impressed with the approach PawSquad have taken in setting up their business model by encompassing a mix of entrepreneurs, vet specialists, technology experts and investors. Our customer research shows us that customers are looking for pet expertise and additional value from their Insurance provider outside the claims journey and we look forward to exploring this further and learning from the PawSquad team."

Direct Line Group, one of the top three pet insurers in the UK, will help PawSquad pursue their vision of creating a veterinary service for pets, vets and owners that is more personal, convenient and flexible.

PawSquad have identified a shift in consumer expectations around access to services, and have brought both video and text consultations, as well as home visits as a standard way of delivering care, to the pet owning market. They have cleverly aligned this with the changing zeitgeist among vets who demand a better work/life balance and more, flexible ways to practice their skills.

The modern twist is of course technology. PawSquad's apps give customers the ability to video call a vet around the clock, meaning they are never alone in the care of their pet. And with a dedicated local home visit vet available to come by and deliver care at the touch of a button, PawSquad are adding an immediacy and flexibility to the veterinary industry that has been lacking to date.

And yet it's the personal touch that pet owners love. To always have an experienced professional on hand for advice, and in the case of home visits, establishing a long term relationship with a local vet who spends a good 30-40 minutes with them in their home. The experience has seen PawSquad achieve 5 star reviews across all regions.

For vets, PawSquad provide all the marketing, business, technology and clinical support to get set up, leaving the vet to concentrate on what they do best. Martha Murphy, who opened her practice in Edinburgh last year, is pleased with how joining PawSquad has changed how she practices:

"I think PawSquad are great, and so does every other client I've seen so far. I am a really proud member of the PawSquad team and enjoy the flexibility and autonomy, but also being part of wider vet team who are doing something different, something that really works for owners."

This is just a small section of what PawSquad hope to achieve over the years as they look to leverage cutting edge technology in practical ways that makes it easier to be a great pet parent.

Chief Veterinary Officer Sarah Page Jones shares her views on the long term future for PawSquad:

"As we grow we are developing a number of digitally supported preventative health plans designed to tackle issues that affect our pets in later life, such as obesity, and chronic disease. Ultimately we'd like to harness the power of wearable technologies and machine learning to revolutionise the way we diagnose and manage some of the most debilitating diseases that affect our pets."

PawSquad are currently recruiting veterinary surgeons who are interested in starting their own home visit practice. To find out more visit http://www.pawsquad.com/vet/jobs.