Due to closed markets in Denmark, Norway and Germany today on June 5, 2017, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in products issued by Nordea Bank AB on STO Exchange Traded Notes. Trading will be resumed June 7, 2017.



Please see the attached document for information about the instruments.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



Attachment:

