

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's service sector expansion remained at elevated level in May despite a slight moderation, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 57.3 in May from 57.8 in April. A score above 50 indicates expansion.



The index still pointed to a sharp monthly increase in activity and one that was broadly in line with those recorded since February.



Output climbed in each of the past 43 months. Driven by signs of strengthening client demand, new orders advanced in May.



Spanish service providers increased their staffing levels. Sentiment among service providers picked up to the highest in 26 months.



Inflationary pressures showed signs of easing with both input costs and output charges rising at weaker rates than recorded in April.



'Should the data remain at similar levels in June we could be set to see a further acceleration in growth of GDP in the second quarter,' Andrew Harker, a senior economist at IHS Markit said.



