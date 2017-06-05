Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Equities, ETFs and Investment Funds markets



Products Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Equities products



What you need to know:



This is a kind reminder of the Auction on Demand (AoD) launch taking place in INET trading system on Wednesday June 7, 2017.



GCF production feed will contain AoD data after the launch. Technically GCF is already supporting Auction on Demand i.e. all the technical changes have been implemented in latest releases.



Auction on Demand can be tested in external test system GCF TST4.



Previous information:



-- AoD in GCF -- AoD in INET



Where can I find additional information?



Market Data products: dataproducts@nasdaq.com