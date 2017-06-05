UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment landed in Hong Kong and Singapore

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment was launched on May 27 in mainland China, UnionPay International announced today to extend this service to Hong Kong and Singapore. The first merchants providing this new service are three stores of Colourmix at Causeway Bay, Hong Kong and two stores of BreadTalk in VivoCity and Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore. Next, UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment will be introduced in the travel destinations favored by Chinese tourists, including Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

UnionPay mobile QuickPass supports NFC contactless payment with UnionPay chip cards, smartphones and wearable devices. Outside mainland China, mobile QuickPass is now accepted at about 500,000 POS terminals across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, Russia, the UAE, etc. Customers can pay easily by tapping mobile phones. The newly launched QR code payment is a significant supplement to NFC payment.

"We are accelerating the rollout of various mobile QuickPass products and services outside mainland China so that we can bring faster, more convenient and secure payment options for our customers." Cai Jianbo, CEO of UnionPay International said, "We choose to launch UnionPay QR code payment first in daily spend merchants to meet the diverse tourist payment needs resulting from the Chinese tourists' preference shift from group tours to free-and-independent traveling. I believe that in the near future, customers outside mainland China will also be able to enjoy this safer and easier QR code payment service."

Now, the service launched in Hong Kong and Singapore is Consumer Presented QR Code. Mainland cardholders can add their UnionPay cards to the "UnionPay Wallet" APP, press "Payment Code" and choose "Overseas Payment Code" to generate a QR code, and then have it scanned by the cashier to complete payment. In Hong Kong, the service supports the combination of payment code and e-coupon code. Customers using the UnionPay cross-border marketing platform, uplan, can get an exclusive e-coupon code from the uplan zone in the "UnionPay Wallet" APP, and have it scanned by the merchant to enjoy discount while making payments.

Compared with other QR code payment products, UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code has three major features: Firstly, it is with global interoperability. Secondly, this payment mode provides greater safety as it uses the tokenization technology. Thirdly, it provides comprehensive services including risk compensation mechanism.