

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, IHS Markit issues UK composite PMI data for May. Economists forecast the indicator to fall to 55.5 in May from 56.2 in April.



The pound traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the pound rose against the greenback, franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen.



The pound was worth 1.2876 against the greenback, 142.31 against the yen, 1.2416 against the franc and 0.8750 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



