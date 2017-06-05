

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday after a U.S. jobs report failed to meet expectations and Islamic terrorism once again stuck the United Kingdom, killing at least seven people and injuring 48 more.



Oil prices rose in Asian deals and a private survey showed activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in May, helping cap regional losses to some extent. The headline PMI rose to 52.8 from 51.5 in April.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 13.88 points or 0.45 percent to 3,091.66 , with financials and healthcare stocks leading losses, after the China Securities Regulatory Commission allowed four companies to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan (about $220 million) via initial public offerings. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 61 points or 0.24 percent at 25,863 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended flat, but remained close to a 22-month high reached last week. The Nikkei average closed 6.46 points or 0.03 percent lower at 20,170.82 as the yen held steady after Friday's gain.



Also, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that Japan's services sector continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate with a PMI score of 53.0, up from 52.2 in April. The broader Topix index slid 0.14 percent to 1,609.97.



Automakers Honda Motor and Toyota Motor fell over 2 percent each while banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial all ended down over 1 percent. Kanamoto shares bucked the weak trend to end up as much as 8.4 percent after the rental company revised up its operating forecast.



Australian shares fell, dragged down by banks, after data showed the U.S. labor market was losing momentum. The day's economic reports on Australian job advertisements, service sector activity and job advertisements proved to be a mixed bag.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 33.20 points or 0.57 percent at 5,754.90, snapping a four-day winning streak. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 29 points or 0.50 percent to 5,792.10.



The big four banks fell between 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent while mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton lost 1-2 percent. Gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star climbed over 3 percent each as gold held steady after hitting its highest level in over six weeks.



Biotechnology firm Immuron soared 5.5 percent after the company said sales of its Travelan drug rose 13 percent for the ten months to April 30, 2017.



The New Zealand market was closed for the Queen's Birthday holiday.



Singapore's Straits Times index was marginally lower. The country's private sector continued to expand in May, although at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite was moving up 0.7 percent after data showed the country's export growth surged again in April in line with forecasts. India's Sensex and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index were rising around 0.2 percent while the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.7 percent.



U.S. stocks rose to close at fresh record highs for the second straight session on Friday as a lackluster jobs report helped reduce the chances of aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve later this year.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.9 percent.



