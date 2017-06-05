

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area private sector growth continued to run at the fastest pace in six years in May, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The composite output index held steady at 56.8 in May, in line with flash estimate.



At the same time, the services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped marginally to 56.3 in May from 56.4 a month ago. But the score was slightly above the flash estimate of 56.2.



'The final PMI readings add to mounting evidence that the eurozone is enjoying a strong second quarter, consistent with GDP rising at a 0.7 percent rate,' Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.



National PMI data signaled that the solid rate of eurozone economic expansion mainly reflected improved performances in the 'big-two' nations. Rates of increase hit six-year highs in both Germany and France.



Germany's final composite PMI rose a 73-month high of to 57.4 from 56.7 in April. It was slightly above the flash reading of 57.3.



Reflecting strong expansion in the service sector, the PMI remained unchanged at 55.4 in May. The flash reading was 55.2.



France's final composite output index improved less-than-estimated to 56.9 in May from 56.6 in April. The flash reading was 57.6.



Likewise, the services activity index rose to 57.2 in May from 56.7 in April. The flash reading was 58.0. The reading pointed to a marginally stronger rise in activity.



