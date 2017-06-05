VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX VENTURE: DBV) (OTC PINK: DBLVF), a diversified precious and base metal exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it's application for membership has received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") of New York, NY and that it is now DTC eligible for registration. The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of "DTC eligible" publicly traded companies. Transactions involving DTC eligible securities can be efficiently cleared and settled by electronic methods that accelerate the settlement of trades and the exchange of stock and cash.

The improved and smoother trading processes will benefit Doubleview's international investors and will facilitate Doubleview's access to a broader range of investors and financial institutions throughout North America.

In addition to the OTC, shares of Doubleview continue to trade on the TSX Venture ("DBV") and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges ("1D4").

Doubleview is working with a number of advisory agencies and financial groups to promote the Company and its projects and to ensure that our shareholders and all interested parties better understand Doubleview and the exciting potential of its Hat Gold Copper Project in northwest British Columbia.

Hat Gold Copper Project Receives Amended Exploration Permit:

Doubleview also announces that the Company has received an amended exploration permit for the Hat Gold Copper Project in Northwest British Columbia. The permit now enables an upgrade of its exploration camp and facilities to provide greater comfort and safety for its employees and contractors and allow other improvements to enhance the property. The Company has a very good safety record and is committed to the highest standards of responsible operation and environmental stewardship.

Since acquiring the Hat Property in 2011, Doubleview has constructed a temporary camp and drilled 30 drill holes with total length of 10,281 metres while minimizing exploration footprint. The Company observes industry best practices and progressively reclaims abandoned drill sites. All fuels are stored in leak proof containments and camp waste materials that cannot be recycled are incinerated or buried.

Doubleview is also pleased to have supported the Tahltan Elders 2017 reunion in Cassiar, BC.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: DBV), (OTCBB: DBLVF), (GER: A1W038), (FRANKFURT: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

