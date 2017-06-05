HKScan Corporation Stock exchange release 5.6.2017, at 12:00 (EEST)



Change in HKScan's Group Leadership Team



Markku Suvanto, HKScan's EVP, Legal, LL.M. trained on the bench, will pursue new challenges outside the Group. The change is effective as of today, 5 June 2017.



"I thank Markku Suvanto for his important, long-term contribution to HKScan and wish him all the best in the future," says Jari Latvanen, CEO of HKScan Corporation.



The recruitment process for a new Head of Legal is under way.



HKScan Corporation Jari Latvanen President and CEO



For further information: - Jari Latvanen, President and CEO, HKScan Corporation Kindly submit a call-back request via Marja-Leena Dahlskog, VP Communications, tel. +358 10 570 2142



