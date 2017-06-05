Research and Markets - Global GIS Market 2017-2021 with Autodesk, ESRI, Hexagon, MDA, Pitney Bowes & SuperMap Dominating

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global GIS market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global GIS market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the actual values for 2016, whereas the values are estimated for 2017-2021. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing integration between BIM and GIS. One of the major drivers in the global GIS market is the increasing integration of GIS and BIM. BIM has certain levels of implementation. In the primary level BIM software is used with GIS for organizing and standardizing the 2D and 3D design data. For instance, ArcGIS for AutoCAD is a software developed by Esri, which is used to input GIS data in AutoCAD software. In the secondary level of BIM implementation, GIS and BIM software work together to integrate 3D CAD in construction works. GIS adds value to BIM by visualizing and analyzing data regarding buildings and the surrounding features such as environmental and demographic information.



BIM data and workflow include information regarding sensors and the placement of devices in Internet of Things (IoT) networks. Location-based services by GIS providers help to absorb the large volumes of data from stationary and moving devices and performs real-time spatial analytics and useful geographic insights. 3D models present in software such as Autodesk Infraworks 360 help to integrate GIS data with 3D modeling and designing data, which is very useful in construction works.



One trend in market is high use of GIS solution for soil and water management. The big data and analytics division of IBM is planning to create GISs for monitoring and managing water supply in Bangalore, India. IBM works in close association with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), a government organization for sewage disposal and water supply in Bangalore, India. BWSSB, with the help of IBM, is using a center-based solution, which was developed and tested in a software lab in India. The setup has a real-time view of flow meters throughout the city. The flow meter helps to view key performance indicators such as flow rate, total flow in 24 hours, and average total flow in a week and its location. The solution also helps to minimize the loss by detecting large changes in the flow through real-time monitoring.





Further, the report states that one challenge in market is communication gap between developers and end-users. A GIS database is developed by technical people and GIS experts with no or minimal input from the public. There is a need for more involvement from the society in the creation and development of GIS applications. End-users of GIS blindly accept the information and analysis given by the GIS. Checking the authenticity of the information provided by the GIS is difficult owing to its complex technology. One of the technological limitations of the GIS is its difficulty in defining real-world objects in a way the computer understands. The information provided by the GIS is based on a selective process. This leads to the emission of information that does not fit the selection criteria. Thus, the complexity of technology and technological limitations of the GIS act as a major challenge to the growth of GIS.

