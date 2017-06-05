Passport Systems, Inc. Signs Letter Of Intent For Sale Of SmartScan 3D' To Vietnamese Customs

Letter of Intent Outlines A 1 Billion USD Sale of 18 SmartScan 3D' Scanners

N. BILLERICA, Massachusetts, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Passport Systems, Inc. (Passport) today announced a major step forward in international cargo security, as the company signed a Letter of Intent with 216 Company JSC for the sale of 18 SmartScan 3D' scanners to the General Department of Vietnam Customs. The SmartScan 3D' scanners include the world's most advanced automated cargo inspection system, capable of detecting radiological threats - even when shielded - with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

Unlike current cargo inspection systems that rely solely on the operators' eyes to detect contraband, a SmartScan 3D' scanner uses advanced technology to interrogate cargo based on its material properties. It targets and detects materials of interest, alerting the operator to the presence of contraband, while supplying a 3-dimensional location-all without opening the container. Not only is the system capable of automatically detecting nuclear material, explosives, drugs, nerve agents, firearm components and other contraband, it has the sensitivity to differentiate water from alcohol. These technologies far surpass the systems currently deployed in ports either domestically or abroad.

"Passport is thrilled to announce its partnership with 216 Company JSC and Vietnamese customs," said Dr. Robert Ledoux, President, CEO and Director of Passport Systems, Inc. "The purchase, installation, and use of these scanners is a win for both the United States and Vietnam. The scanner improves global security while improving the flow of commerce, and creates a significant number of jobs. We look forward to working with the General Department of Vietnam Customs in the coming years."

In 2006, Congress passed the SAFE Port Act, which commits the United States to partnering with foreign nations to increase the security of US-bound cargo before it hits our shores. The legislation was passed with significant bipartisan support as a result of the growing need to protect our ports and enhance national security. And with inspiration from the SAFE Port Act, Passport developed the SmartScan 3D' scanner.

A strong indication of their dedication to meeting all US cargo security requirements and improving trade between the two countries, 216 Company JSC and the General Department of Vietnam Customs indicated their intent to purchase SmartScan 3D' scanning systems with the signing of today's Letter of Intent. The execution of this agreement will improve cargo security for both the US and Vietnam, with positive effects for both countries' national security. In addition, the SmartScan 3D' scanner's technology will help thwart smuggling and contraband flowing through the ports, and result in more accurate collection of taxes and import duties. This capability will allow goods to flow quickly through Vietnamese ports - a positive for American businesses who work with Vietnam, and should result in increased commerce between the two nations.

About Passport Systems

Passport Systems was founded to develop and commercialize new technologies to address the threats facing the world in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Founded by a team of MIT technologists and entrepreneurs, Passport Systems has proudly developed two cutting-edge product lines: The SmartScan 3D' Automated Cargo Inspection System, based on nuclear resonance fluorescence technology, and the SmartShield' Networked Radiation Detection System, using advanced data fusion algorithms. For further details on Passport Systems and its products and services, please visit www.passportsystems.com, and follow us on Twitter at @PassportSys and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PassportSys/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519344/Passport_Systems_Logo.jpg