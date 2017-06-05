

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell in cautious trade on Monday after the World Bank kept its outlook for the global economy unchanged, but warned that a lack of clarity about the size of an expected U.S. fiscal stimulus and a buildup of emerging-market debt, notably in China, risk jeopardizing growth around the globe.



Investors also looked forward to this week's U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and next week's FOMC meeting for directional cues.



In economic releases, the euro area private sector growth continued to run at the fastest pace in six years in May, final data from IHS Markit showed, adding to mounting evidence that the euro zone is enjoying a strong second quarter.



The composite output index held steady at 56.8 in May, in line with the flash estimate even as the services PMI dropped marginally to 56.3 from 56.4 a month ago.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 25 points or 0.48 percent at 5,317 in late opening deals after rising half a percent on Friday.



Bouygues, Cap Gemini, Michelin, Peugeot, Schneider Electric, Societe Generale and Valeo were among the worst performers.



Energy major Total SA was little changed as oil prices surged around one percent flared by tensions in the Middle East.



