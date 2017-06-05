HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) is named the winner of "Health Promotion" and "Social Empowerment," two categories at the Asia Responsible Entrepreneurship Awards 2017 (AREA).

These awards honour FCHK for the significant achievement in health promotion and social empowerment through two leading CSR programmes -- "World Milk Day" and "New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme."

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, "We are honoured to be named the winner of 'Health Promotion' and 'Social Empowerment' at the Asia Responsible Entrepreneurship Awards. This is an important recognition of FCHK CSR footprint. Throughout the years, we work closely with our partners in promoting healthy lifestyle for local families and promoting HK-styled milk tea culture. Moving forwards, we will keep our commitment on nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages."

Promote Healthy Lifestyle to local community - "Drink. Move. Be Strong"

FCHK commits to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages. As a world leading dairy company, FCHK took the lead to celebrate World Milk Day, a day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on 1st of June since 2001 promoting the goodness of milk, to amplify the importance and benefits of balanced nutrition, dairy intake and regular exercise to Hong Kong community. A series of health advocacy events including Hong Kong Children Health Index, school program, public event, were hosted to encourage local community to "Drink. Move. Be Strong," laying the foundation of building healthy lifestyle for local children and families.

Preserve Hong Kong-style Milk Tea Culture by nurturing new generation of milk tea master

Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique is listed at the First Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory of Hong Kong. Since 2013, the "New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme" has been the only vocational training program initiated by a dairy company providing a platform to preserve and pass on the craftsmanship of Hong Kong-style milk tea making. With collaboration with NGOs, schools, media and local tea shops, the program has successfully empowered and supported the unemployed and underprivileged to acquire vocational skills to reintegrate into the society, attracted new blood to the local tea shop industry.

Asia Responsible Entrepreneurship Awards program recognizes and honours Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship since 2009. As Asia's leading award for responsible entrepreneurship, AREA aims to inculcate a culture of ethics and universal justice in the running of businesses as part of a sustainable entrepreneurial framework.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE and LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the lives of local citizens across every stages of life.

FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About Asia Responsible Entrepreneurship Award

Launched since 2009, Enterprise Asia's Asia Responsible Entrepreneurship Awards program (AREA) recognizes and honours Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the following categories: Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, SME CSR and Responsible Business Leadership. As Asia's leading award for responsible entrepreneurship, AREA aims to inculcate a culture of ethics and universal justice in the running of businesses as part of a sustainable entrepreneurial framework.

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for future generations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.enterpriseasia.org/programmes/area/

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3145536

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3145539

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3145542

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3145545



For more information:

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

Public Affairs and Communications

Natalie Yuen

T +852 60533950 / 28593720

E Email Contact

www.frieslandcampina.com



