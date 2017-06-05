New Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Biometrics and Strong Authentication Create Growth Opportunities for Financial Services

How to Deploy Agile and Holistic Customer Assessment for Digital Banking

Digital transformation is already impacting financial services, and future banking will evolve to leverage technology in ways that will have a much deeper implication to customer service than current use cases. As a result, numerous interactions between customers and digital banking will be done by using mobile devices and cloud-based platforms.

Furthermore, security will be key to creating confidence in the value chain. Financial service providers are investing in bringing services to customers on personal devices, increasing the need for software/hardware security solutions for authentication of transactions. Biometrics can be leveraged for strong authentication and to comply with regional regulations.

Why You Must Attend:

Understand the new security requirements regarding digital financial services

Learn about strong authentication and the best ways to leverage biometrics.

Find the best options to balance a positive customer experience with risk management.

