

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares gave up early gains to inch lower on Monday after survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed the U.K. service sector activity growth eased more-than-expected in May to the weakest level in three months. The Markit/CIPS services PMI dropped to 53.8 from 55.8 in April.



The British pound remained under pressure in the wake of a terror attack in London over the weekend, helping cap the downside to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 16 points or 0.21 percent at 7,532 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.



Vodafone was little changed after signing a new partnership with network operator LG Uplus to extend its reach through South Korea.



Ocado shares soared 4 percent after the online grocer signed a technology licensing deal with an unnamed European retailer.



Royal Mail shares rose over 1 percent. The provider of postal and delivery services said it is selling two of the seven plots on its Nine Elms site to a U.S. entity for 101 million pounds in cash.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell eked out modest gains as oil prices surged around one percent following news that four Arab nations have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.



